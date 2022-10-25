Crete firefighters injured over the weekend; one worked even while injured

CRETE, Neb. (KMTV) — A Crete firefighter was in the hospital on Monday with burns over 20% of his body. He's been a volunteer with the fire department for about five years but has even more experience fighting land fires.

Another firefighter was also hurt in Crete and suffered burns to his face. The fire chief told 3 News Now that the volunteer kept working even with blisters on his face.

"We didn't get an exact count of how many farmers showed up with their tractors and discs. I heard upwards of 50. The names I was hearing — they came a long ways. They aren't just around the block,” said Fire Chief Tod Allen. “This part of the country is built on that. Helping your neighbor. Helping your brother out. Helping your sister out. We just do it as volunteer firefighters and EMTs."

