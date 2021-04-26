Watch
Crews battle apartment complex fire in Council Bluffs

KMTV
Posted at 6:17 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 19:17:30-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Crews battled an apartment fire at the Copper Creek Apartments on Monday.

Crews responded to the complex at 2704 East Kanesville shortly before 3 p.m. and found heavy fire extending up the exterior balconies into the attic.

The fire was under control in about an hour. Fire officials said all apartment residents made it out safely.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion but has since been released from a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

