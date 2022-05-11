Crews battle fire at vacant Flora Apartments building early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Fire Department (OFD) crews responded early Wednesday to a vacant apartment building near 25th and Jones.

The building is the Flora Apartments, where earlier this year, the city forced several residents out because of poor conditions inside.

Crews were called to the area around 5:20 a.m. where smoke and some flames were coming from inside the building.

No injuries have been reported. According to OFD Chief Kathy Bossman, the fire department will be on the scene for a while and is working to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.

This is a developing story.

