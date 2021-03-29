Menu

Crews battling fire in Carter Lake

KMTV
Smoke from a fire at City Motor Super Shop.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 18:14:06-04

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) - Crews are on the scene of a fire at City Motor Super Shop at 1103 E Locust St.

3 News Now was told the call came in around 4 p.m.

Crews remain on scene.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Viewers and get a look at the scene on our weather camera page. The fire is visible from the Omaha World-Herald cameras and the Harrah's casino cam:
https://www.3newsnow.com/weather/weather-cams

KMTV World-Herald Camera | Fire in Carter Lake

