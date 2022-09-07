Critter Chats brings unique animals to Omaha's RiverFront each week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new partnership between The RiverFront and Scatter Joy Acres is bringing interesting animals from around the world to downtown Omaha every Wednesday.

The event is called Critter Chats and allows visitors to interact with and learn more about animals.

It takes place from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the canopies.

See the schedule below.

· September 7: Waylon the Nigerian Dwarf Goat

· September 14: Opie the Kangroo

· September 21: Thumper the Flemish Giant Rabbit

· September 28: Princess the Coatimundi

Along with Critter Chats, City Sprouts will be in the park from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 for Cheery Chickens, a class that provides insight on the day in the life of an urban chicken.

The class is open for all ages. See more information here.

All programming at The RiverFront is weather dependent. See their full event calendar here.

