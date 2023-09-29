Crops across the metro could be affected by Douglas County burn ban

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Clare Duda is a third generation owner and operator of his farm in Omaha. It's his lifestyle. Even if it means he has to combine beans in 90-degree weather.

"Well sure, sure, it could be worse," Duda said.

In his many years of farming, Duda thought he had seen it all. He hasn't until now.

"This has not been a normal year. And now we're getting this heat in what should be the fall. And again, very dry. I'm anxious to get the crops out," he said.

Part of Duda's farm caught on fire last spring. He said he's learning to move quickly through the ban in hopes of saving his crops.

"I'm learning to be a little paranoid about fire," Duda said.

While farms can suffer from dry weather and hot temperatures, Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Chief Joel Sacks said everyone should be aware of what they're burning.

"Don't do it on a windy day," Sacks said. "When you're done, put it out. And make sure it's out. Water. A lot of water."

With a smile on his face, Duda said farming is his passion no matter the conditions.

