Crossing party lines: How campaigns are swaying voters from the opposite party

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When every vote matters, it seems that campaigns are willing to get them wherever they can. The Harris campaign and local Republicans both are chasing down endorsements from opposite party voters.

Let's look at the race for president. Kay Carne is a lifelong Republican but plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. She said things have changed and believes former President Donald Trump doesn't have decency and does not follow the rule of law.

"Putting our country and the person in front of the party is so important," said Carne.

It's not just Carne. Republicans like former State Sen. John McCollister also said he's supporting Harris this election.

"As a Republican now, I'd like to see a return to civility and not have the kind of chaos and division that we had during the time when Donald Trump was president," said McCollister.

On the other side, former Democratic candidate Ann Ashford has endorsed and appeared in ads with Don Bacon.

Creighton University political science professor Richard Whitmer said swaying voters from the other party is not new.

"Over the last 15-20 years, there's been less of this split-ticket voting and vote defection in what we might have seen before," said Whitmer.

He said one of the ways to mobilize voters and make sure there is voter turnout is by canvassing.

"You got to go door to door. You have to identify strong voters, the people that have turned out to vote in the past," he said.

He said winning over independent and non-partisan voters is key for the election.

