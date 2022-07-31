Crowds gather over the weekend for the annual Benson Days Parade

BENSON, Neb. (KMTV) — Many people lined up along Maple Street to watch this year's Benson Days Parade on Saturday morning.

The parade was part of a weekend-long event. The summertime festival celebrates the neighborhood's creativity and diversity.

3 News Now spoke with spectators on what they enjoyed most at the parade.

"Love the drill teams. Love the drill teams and the cars. The Mustangs were really exceptional and the old vehicles. Yeah, but just the people getting out and Tony Vargas and all the politicians getting out and saying hello," said Priscilla Morrison.

Other events included a block party, a parking lot sale and a mural tour.

More events are planned for Sunday, which includes a church service and kickball tournament.

