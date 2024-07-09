Cruizin Kidz Business Market this Saturday in Gretna

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Come this Saturday, the Village Square Parking lot in Gretna will feature over 30 local vendors.

It's the third year of the "Cruizin Kidz Business Market" for young entrepreneurs. The event will feature vendors selling everything from baked goods to homemade car air fresheners.

The market is free and open to the public. It runs this Saturday, July 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Village Square Parking lot located 798 Village Square, Gretna, NE 68028.

