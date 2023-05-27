Crumb on over: New Crumbl Cookies location now open in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Crumbl Cookies has opened its newest location in the metro. The shop in Papillion is inviting cookie lovers to get a piece of the action.

The brand is most known for gourmet cookies and creative flavors that rotate every week.

Flavors folks can try this week include chocolate chip, dirt cake, banana bread and more.

3 News Now asked owner Tracy Brunson, who also owns the location in Lincoln, what keeps them so busy.

“A lot of it is, they're delicious, right? It's a great concept with that rotating menu. People want to come in every week and try the cookies,” said Brunson.

Crumbl is also launching a feature on their app this week called The Cookie Journal. Users can rate and track their favorite cookies and share reviews with other cookie fans.

