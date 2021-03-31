Cryptic military tweet was no code; it was toddler gibberish

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A tweet issued on the official page of the U.S. military command in charge of the nation's nuclear arsenal had many on social media confused.

The Sunday evening tweet was a series of nonsensical letters and semicolons. Officials with U.S. Strategic Command provided the answer a day later. It came from a rogue toddler.

StratComm has its headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha. Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that it issued a statement late Monday saying the person who manages the Twitter account was working from home when he stepped away from his computer with the account open. That's when his child sat down to play on the keyboard and managed to hit “send.”

