Culturally diverse food available at Omaha church pantry event Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, Hanscom Park Methodist Church is hosting its All People's Pantry, where culturally appropriate food will be distributed.

The pantry provides food for anyone in need, focusing on items from other countries that are hard to find in traditional grocery stores.

Organizers established the pantry earlier this year and the church held a distribution event back in March.

According to Associate Pastor for Community Engagement Peter Karanja, the pantry was able to serve more than 479 people from 27 zip codes and from 25 countries during its first distribution.

The church is excited to hold the event again on Saturday.

"The All People’s Pantry: A Culturally Appropriate Food Pantry continues reaching out to the most vulnerable in our city Omaha; the refugees, immigrants, and locals who now have a place now where they can find food that defines their respective cultures and traditions. As a community idea, it is striving and expanding through the generous support from the people, church and organizations making this idea a reality," said Karanja.

Donations are always accepted for the pantry. More information can be found on that process here.

"The All People’s Pantry is indeed a timely community idea that continues to cater for those in need of food and to nurture relationships among all people from different race, nationalities, languages, class, age, and gender to this one beautiful table with foods that make them feel loved while celebrating culturally appropriate food," said Karanja.

Saturday's food distribution event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hanscom Park Methodist Church located at 4444 Frances St.

