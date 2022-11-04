Culturally diverse food distributed at Omaha church pantry Saturday; also hosts free community health clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Saturday, Hanscom Park United Methodist Church is hosting its All People's Pantry where community and church members will gather to distribute and pick up culturally appropriate food.

The pantry provides food for anyone in need, focusing on items from other countries that are hard to find in traditional grocery stores.

Organizers established the pantry early this year — and according to Associate Pastor for Community Engagement Peter Karanja, the pantry is gaining more traction.

"Within less than six months we have served 1,055 people from 25 countries from the two events March and July," he said.

This time around, the pantry event will also feature a free community health clinic sponsored by Nebraska Methodist College.

Saturday's food distribution event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hanscom Park United Methodist Church located at 4444 Frances St.

The above video features church organizers getting ready for their first pantry event that took place in March.

