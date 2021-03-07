Culxr House holds virtual voter registration workshop

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Culxr House hosted a virtual register to vote workshop on Saturday.

They partnered with Civic Nebraska and want to teach you how to register to vote online and how to prepare to vote in the fast-approaching Omaha primaries and general election.

The voter registration deadline is March 19. The early voting ballot deadline is March 26 and the primary election is April 6.

Watch the workshop here.

