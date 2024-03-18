Cunningham's Bar and Grill comes to Blackstone, opens new location at former Stirnella's restaurant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Cunningham's is an irish bar and grill that opened a new location at the former Stirnella’s restaurant in blackstone last Tuesday just in time for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Operations manager Myles Eufinger said business has been good since they opened their doors, and people are embracing their new bar. Eufinger added he’s excited to be part of the growth happening.

"There is a lot that's up and coming, the parking garage with the shops and the apartment complexes above. this can be a huge help for us as well as the rest of the people in the area. "It's a very exciting time for us."

Eufinger said his staff has been busy, preparing corn beef, and cabbage for the holiday.

Cunningham‘s Bar and Grill has been in the Omaha metro since 2010, the original location is on 109th and Dodge St.

