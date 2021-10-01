"Curtains up" at Orpheum with return of Broadway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Curtains are up at the Orpheum Theater once again for a season of Broadway shows after an 18-month intermission.

Omaha Performing Arts are excited to kick off this new season with the iconic musical "Cats".

President Joan Squires said they're bringing back many of the shows they had to cancel last year and bringing life back to the Orpheum.

“During COVID, it was very difficult because our theaters closed, and we lost all those ticket sales," Squires said. "But thanks to the Shuttered Venus Operator Grant from the federal government, our CARES Act funding and others, it really helped us get through this pandemic, and now we’re ready to welcome Omaha back to live performances.”

In preparation for opening week, O-pa has made some adjustments to host crowds again during the age of COVID.

A new HVAC system is in place to lower chances of airborne spread, and masks are required. Touchless options for ticketing and digital playbills also aim to keep germs at bay.

“We think it’s a great and safe environment for our artists and our patrons," Squires said.

The crowds are bringing energy back into the theater after being away for 18 months.

“We’ve got an excited and enthusiastic crowd," Squires said. They love being back with a live performance.”

Broadway shows coming to the Orpheum Theater this season:

CATS: September 28, 2021 - October 3, 2021

HAMILTON: October 26, 2021 - November 14, 2021

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

What the Constitution Means to Me: Thu, January 20, 2022 7:30 p.m.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: February 8-13, 2022

MEAN GIRLS: March 8-13, 2022

HADESTOWN: March 29, 2022 - April 3, 2022

WICKED: April 27, 2022 - May 15, 2022

