Residents in western Iowa dealing with temporary water service outages

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Some Regional Water Rural Water Association customers might temporarily lose all service.

Impacted customers have account codes that begin with the following letters: A, C, CO, W, T, K, or P.

Pottawattamie County residents with those customer account codes who have no access to drinking water should click here to register their needs.

The registry will ask for information such as how many people are in your household. It will help officials estimate needed water quantities.

Impacted residents in Shelby or Harrison counties can contact their County Emergency Management Agency for information on how to obtain drinking water.

A boil order advisory remains in effect until further notice for impacted customers.

Hy-Vee has donated over 100,000 bottles of water to the region.

