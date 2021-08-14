Watch
Cyber leader calls for nonpartisan path to securing the vote

Christina Almeida Cassidy/AP
Jen Easterly, Director of Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaks during the Summer meeting of the National Association of Secretaries of State on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Christina Almeida Cassidy)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Aug 14, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Those entrusted with securing the nation's voting systems must remain nonpartisan as a myriad of complex and growing risks continue to threaten U.S. elections. That's the message from Jen Easterly, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials.

Easterly leads the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. In an interview Saturday with The Associated Press, Easterly said she was focused on ensuring the federal agency stays out of politics, builds trust among state and local election officials and continues to provide critical support and guidance on how to increase cyber defenses.

Easterly is in Des Moines, Iowa, meeting with state election officials at their summer conference.

