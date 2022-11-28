Cyber Monday shoppers and retailers in Omaha share their approach amid high inflation and supply chain issues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Shoppers who decided to skip the lines and hassle are likely taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals.

According to Google, last year Cyber Monday sales totaled $10.7 billion. Shoppers said they have different approaches.

“I try to get it done ahead of time or, if there’s a few other things, I'll do [cyber] Monday.” Jeff Breci, a shopper, said.

“With Amazon, they kinda stretch it out throughout the end of the week,” John Agbekponou, a shopper, said. “I like that approach.”

Retailers are facing bigger challenges this year with high inflation and supply chain issues. Staff at NFM said they’ve had to work harder to keep stocked for the shopping season. They share advice for holiday shoppers.

“As good as we are about the supply chain, things will be limited.” Scott Baker, NFM said. “We suggest you shop early so there are no disappointments.”

Baker said they plan to have deals in-store and online that last all through the season.

