OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The unemployment claim websites for Nebraska and Iowa are down for the third straight day. All other states who work with the company that provides the sites, Geographic Solutions, Inc., are offline, too.

NEworks and IowaWORKS went down on Sunday. GSI says they discovered the attack, which required the sites to be taken offline, according to a Nebraska Department of Labor spokesperson. GSI also said it expects the sites will be down for at least the next two days but does not have a projected date for when the problem will be fixed.

"GSI has indicated this attack affected only access to GSI online systems and there is no evidence of any user data being compromised," the NDOL spokesperson wrote in a press release.

In Nebraska:



For those who still need to file the weekly certification, the Nebraska Department of Labor says it will issue further instructions when the site is back online. The filing weeks run Sunday to Saturday, so filings for last week were not impacted.

For those waiting on payments: "NDOL will prioritize ensuring that payments are issued promptly once the NEworks website is back online."

Those who need to make a new unemployment claim will be able to have their request backdated once the website is back online.

People with questions can call (402) 458-2500 or email NDOL.UnemploymentHelp@nebraska.gov





"This outage will not prevent otherwise eligible claimants from receiving unemployment insurance benefits," the spokesperson wrote.

In Iowa:



For those who still need to file the weekly certification, there's a temporary solution. Iowa Workforce Development says users can bypass IowaWORKS and instead use this link. They say claimants should still report work search activities in IowaWORKS when it is back online. However, failing to do so for the week starting June 26 won't impact claims.

Those who need to make a new unemployment claim are not impacted, as those are filed at IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.

People with questions can call 1-866-239-0843 or email uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov.

“This unfortunate outage is a problem that our vendor is working hard to fix, and we hope to have the IowaWORKS.gov website back serving Iowans very soon,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development, in a press release.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.