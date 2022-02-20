Czech food & fundraising: Village of Prague hosts 11th Annual Bohunk Billiards Classic

PRAGUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A village in Nebraska with a population of just under 350 attracted a crowd of 200 for a special event.

Saturday was Prague Nebraska's 11th Annual Bohunk Billiards Classic.

64 players competed for a $1,000 cash prize. Competitors and spectators enjoyed Czech food such as pork, dumplings, sauerkraut and desserts.

The event collects money for improvement projects in Prague. It started during the 125th anniversary of Prague's founding.

The competition has helped improve the town park.

