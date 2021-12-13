Watch
Damaging winds expected Wednesday over some Plains states

Orlin Wagner/ASSOCIATED PRESS
High winds blow dust across US 56 near Chase, Kan., Tuesday, March 22, 2011. A red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger is in effect for much of western Kansas. Wind gusts of 45-50 mph are expected. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Posted at 3:04 PM, Dec 13, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning of potentially damaging winds in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri this week on the heels of devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc in the Midwest.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch starting Wednesday morning for most of Kansas and Nebraska and the northwest corner of Missouri. Central Iowa is under the same watch starting Wednesday afternoon into that night.

Forecasters say strong sustained winds between 25 mph and 40 mph are expected in the region, with gusts of more than 65 mph at times.

The weather service says damaging winds are likely to bring down some trees and power lines and make driving difficult.

