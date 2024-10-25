Dates and dollars: The basics of the new Omaha Children's Museum and The Beam

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's skyline along The Riverfront will change - as families find a new entertainment and learning destination in the Omaha Children's Museum.
Looking at key dates and the dollars between the projects:
- Moving from 20th and Howard to 8th and Douglas
- Construction should wrap late 2027 (the existing location will remain open until then)
- Kids and adults are encouraged to take this survey, for which the deadline is December 15, 2024, to share the features they'd like to see
- Site development and parking will cost about $36 million
- Of that amount, $26 million will come from the City of Omaha's use of lease purchase bonds
- Next to the new museum, the 12-story apartment building will sit atop a four-story public parking garage
- The Beam, from NuStyle Development, is designed for 261 units
- The project is estimated to cost $87 million ($13 million in TIF)
- Estimated opening is Spring 2028
A separate City of Omaha parking garage is also planned - adding a total of 600 stalls.
