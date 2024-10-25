Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dates and dollars: The basics of the new Omaha Children's Museum and The Beam

The multifaceted project, announced on Thursday, includes a new Omaha Children's Museum along the riverfront. The existing museum at 20th and Howard will stay open during construction.
The Beam and Omaha Children's Museum
NuStyle Development, City of Omaha
The Beam and Omaha Children's Museum
OCM at The RiverFront Aerial Rendering - please credit Snøhetta and Tegmark.jpg
OCM at The RiverFront Street View Rendering - please credit Snøhetta and Tegmark.jpg
OCM at The Riverfront.png
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's skyline along The Riverfront will change - as families find a new entertainment and learning destination in the Omaha Children's Museum.

Looking at key dates and the dollars between the projects:

Omaha Children's Museum

  • Moving from 20th and Howard to 8th and Douglas
  • Construction should wrap late 2027 (the existing location will remain open until then)
  • Kids and adults are encouraged to take this survey, for which the deadline is December 15, 2024, to share the features they'd like to see
  • Site development and parking will cost about $36 million
  • Of that amount, $26 million will come from the City of Omaha's use of lease purchase bonds

The Beam

  • Next to the new museum, the 12-story apartment building will sit atop a four-story public parking garage
  • The Beam, from NuStyle Development, is designed for 261 units
  • The project is estimated to cost $87 million ($13 million in TIF)
  • Estimated opening is Spring 2028

A separate City of Omaha parking garage is also planned - adding a total of 600 stalls.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood