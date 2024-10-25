Dates and dollars: The basics of the new Omaha Children's Museum and The Beam

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's skyline along The Riverfront will change - as families find a new entertainment and learning destination in the Omaha Children's Museum.

Looking at key dates and the dollars between the projects:

Omaha Children's Museum



Moving from 20th and Howard to 8th and Douglas

Construction should wrap late 2027 (the existing location will remain open until then)

Kids and adults are encouraged to take this survey, for which the deadline is December 15, 2024, to share the features they'd like to see

Site development and parking will cost about $36 million

Of that amount, $26 million will come from the City of Omaha's use of lease purchase bonds

The Beam



Next to the new museum, the 12-story apartment building will sit atop a four-story public parking garage

The Beam, from NuStyle Development, is designed for 261 units

The project is estimated to cost $87 million ($13 million in TIF)

Estimated opening is Spring 2028

A separate City of Omaha parking garage is also planned - adding a total of 600 stalls.

