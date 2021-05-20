Day 4 of search for missing 11-year-old boy

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The heart-wrenching search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen moves into day four.

He's been missing since around noon Monday. Wednesday’s search included the Walnut Creek and Prairie Queen recreation areas.

La Vista is now getting help from hundreds of volunteers, the FBI and other national agencies.

Provided Ryan Larsen

La Vista police are asking for help from all around the metro area in their search.

He is 5’8” and weighs 125 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Larsen is autistic but highly functioning and has gone missing before.

Autism experts said that means police and volunteers will have to be careful about how they approach him.

“Be as unobtrusive as possible in their search. Again, if they happen to see someone, to keep him in eyesight but try not to visit with him or run towards him but to stay back maintain that distance and make a phone call so someone who is acquainted with him could come and try to work with him,” said Leslie Bishop Hartung, President and CEO with Autism Center of Nebraska

Police said Larsen could be looking at this as a game but they are growing more and more concerned about his wellbeing since they don't know what he's doing for food and water.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.