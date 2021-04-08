Day of Action helps community after a tough year

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — United Way of the Midlands is inviting people to support local organizations through Day of Action on April 8. They're working to get funds to 80 organizations.

"They are truly on the front lines of addressing what COVID has brought to our community," said Shawna Forsberg, President and CEO of United Way of the Midlands.

Forsberg said their call volume to 211 went up 129% in the last year.

One group that had to pivot was FAMILY, Inc. out of Council Bluffs. They've moved some of their health screenings into a mobile unit by purchasing an RV.

"It started with the idea of a mobile dental clinic and then we realized with all the programs we have we also have the ability to do vision screenings, hearing screenings, development screenings, lead testing," said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of FAMILY, Inc.

The organization focuses on families with young kids facing poverty. Their mission is to build strong foundations and healthy futures.

Kolakowski and Forsberg hope those who are able to donate, give on Day of Action. There are also volunteer opportunities for those who can't give financially.

"I think when they walk away they'll just be incredibly proud of what's going on in our community," said Forsberg.

"When you connect the right volunteer and the right donor and their passion to the right cause, magic happens," said Kolakowski.

