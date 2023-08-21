Daycare keeps little ones cool in extreme heat: 'They would definitely rather be outside'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — About 140 kids attend The King of Kings Early Learning Center each day.

Being outside gives them the room they need to explore, but when extreme heat sets in, Director Ronda Schramm has other plans.

“If it’s 90 degrees or above, depending on the humidity we stay inside,” said Schramm. “We check the weather throughout the day especially in the afternoon as it gets hotter.”

Schramm has a background in nursing and knows that little bodies can’t stand up to big-time heat.

Schramm said there’s plenty for kids to do inside the daycare and tries her best to keep kids safe while not spoiling their fun too much.

“We have trikes, we have balls, we have balance beams, we have tunnels, those kinds of things,” she said. “We can adjust.”

The National Weather Service recommends the following tips for keeping infants and young children cool in extreme heat:



Never leave infants or children in a parked car, even if the windows are down.

Dress infants and children in loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Make sure they're drinking plenty of fluids.

Stay away from really cold drinks or drinks with too much sugar.

Schedule outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day like morning or evening hours.

Schramm said in addition to the heat, she also watches the humidity.

