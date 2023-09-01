Daycare provider accused of child endangerment in Iowa toddler's death

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KMTV) — According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a daycare provider was arrested on charges related to the death of a toddler in Emmetsburg, Iowa.

Here's what we know from Iowa authorities:

On Jan. 19, EMTs responded to an address in Emmetsburg for a call of an unresponsive child.

Twenty-three-month-old Sebastian Jespersen was transported to Palo Alto County Hospital and then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. On Jan. 24, he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner revealed that Sebastian died of head trauma consistent with inflicted injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Sebastian’s daycare provider, Hannah Priest, 28, of Emmetsburg, was charged with child endangerment resulting in death under Iowa code section 726.6(1)(b), a class B felony. She is currently being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

