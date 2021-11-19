DCHD closes drive-thru vaccination clinic near CHI Health Center due to repeated vandalism

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department announced Friday that they're closing a drive-thru vaccination clinic near CHI Health Center due to "repeated acts of vandalism."

The clinic is located in Lot D off of Abbott Dr., north of the CHI Health Center.

According to the health department, anyone with an appointment at the location will be called by staff to reschedule.

The health department is looking for a new clinic site and will announce information once one is opened.

The vandalism is being investigated.

