DCHD resumes vaccine clinics Tuesday, more available through Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Health Department resumed its vaccination clinics today following the holiday weekend.

Several people showed up at today's clinic at the health department by 41st and Pacific.

Douglas County Health Department Director Dr. Lindsay Huse was with her son while he was there getting his second COVID shot.

"It's very important for all of our kids to be vaccinated, especially as they're going back to school,” Huse said. “The more we can prevent or slow down the transmission of the virus within all of our ages, but especially our young ones who are in those close classroom settings all day, the more we can limit transmission there, the better everyone is going to be."

Tomorrow the following vaccine clinics will be available:

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church at 5544 Ames Ave.

10 a.m. until 2 p.m; Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna vaccines available



Creighton Preparatory School at 7400 Western Ave.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Pfizer (ages 5+) vaccine available



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.