Police: Former OPD Sergeant facing child abuse charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced it has arrested a retired Omaha police sergeant and a man on child abuse charges.

DCSO, OPD, and the US Marshals Service says it served an arrest warrant for a residence near 149th and Bauman Ave. DCSO says that Kenneth Beams, 40, refused to come outside and surrender.

Police say while serving the warrant, law enforcement became aware of allegations of possible child abuse.

DCSO says it was then determined that the homeowner was retired OPD Sergeant, Christy Stevens, 58. DCSO says she was arrested for four counts of felony child abuse and one count of felony assault by strangulation.

OPD confirms to KMTV that Stevens retired from OPD in 2023 after over 20 years.

In addition to the warrants, police say Beams is charged with first degree sexual assault of a child and four counts of felony child abuse.

