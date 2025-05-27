DCSO releases new images of deadly encounter between deputy and man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released new information about the moments before a deputy shot and killed an Omaha man early on May 22 near 48th and Pratt Streets. Janidi Ibrahim died at the hospital after Sergeant Jesse Ronk shot him while he was in the driver's seat of an SUV parked near his family's home.

Sgt. Ronk was working in the area as part of an investigation into gun crimes, a DCSO spokesperson said. The new images released Tuesday afternoon are still images captured from Sgt. Ronk's body-worn camera. DCSO says the images, along with other facts, point toward Ronk's decision to shoot being justifiable.

DSCO says Ibrahim pointed a gun at Ronk, who was wearing a tactical vest and gun belt and thus, identifiable as a law enforcement officer. KMTV has learned Ronk was driving an unmarked vehicle at the time, however it was not immediately clear if he verbally identified himself as a Sheriff's deputy when the encounter began.

A grand jury will review the case which is required by state law.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.