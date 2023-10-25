DCSO searching for four wanted juveniles

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The DCSO is searching for four wanted juvenile offenders who fled from Radius, a private, non-secure alternative to detention residential facility on Oct. 20.

The four wanted juveniles are:

Latjor Gatluak, 14

Goanar Wiw-Whol, 15

Edson Bercian-Marqueno, 15

Lucas Liebert, 16

DCSO is concerned for the safety of the public and the juvenile offenders themselves if they are not located.

If you see them do not approach. Call 911 or the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.

