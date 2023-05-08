DEA arrests 87 cartel-connected suspects in Nebraska, Iowa and surrounding states

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was a major announcement on Monday from the Omaha division of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). After a year-long operation, the agency arrested 87 people with ties to Mexican-based drug cartels.

The Ainaloa and Jalisco cartels are accused of distributing drugs on local streets and through social media.

In what's called Operation Last Mile, investigators worked in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. They say the effort is critical, specific to the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels.

“It directly affects everything we see. And they are the biggest pushers of the fentanyl that's driving overdoses and drug poisonings in the country. They are the biggest producers of methamphetamine, and they also are trafficking in heroin, cocaine. But these cartels are ruthlessly trying to expand their footprint,” said Special Agent in Charge, DEA Omaha Division, Justin King.

Local investigators say they've directly linked 26 cases to the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels and expect more connections as cases move forward.

