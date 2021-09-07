Watch
Deadline approaching fast for Nebraska district proposals

Nati Harnik/AP
A Nebraska legislative committee kicked off its effort to redraw the state’s political boundaries, showing early signs of an urban-rural divide as some lawmakers questioned whether rural population declines were as severe as census numbers show.
Nebraska State Capitol Building
Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 07, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are working under a fast-approaching deadline to come up with new political maps that they’ll consider in a special session that begins next week, but they haven't yet offered any specific plans for redrawing legislative and congressional districts.

Members of the Legislature’s Redistricting Committee spent the day Tuesday answering questions from other lawmakers and toiling behind the scenes on individual maps for the panel to consider.

The committee faces a Friday deadline to release its proposed maps to the public, an unusually tight time window caused by the delay of U.S. census population numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

