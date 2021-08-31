Deadline to register to vote or apply for a replacement ballot for Fremont Schools Bond Election happening on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you haven’t registered to vote for the Fremont Public Schools Bond or need a replacement ballot, you’ll need to do so by Friday at 6 p.m.

“New residents or those who have moved must register to vote in person at their county’s election office this week if they wish to vote in the September 14, 2021 Fremont Public Schools Bond Election,” stated Brian W. Kruse, Election Commissioner.

Other information:

In-person voter registration at the election office is the only option for voters to register for the first time, re-register at a new address, change political party affiliation, or make any other changes to their registrations for the Fremont Public Schools Bond Election. The Douglas County Election Commission is located at 12220 W Center Road at the northwest corner of 120th and Center Streets in BelAir Plaza, just northwest of Nobbies Parties.



Voters residing within the Fremont Public School District in Dodge, Douglas, and Saunders Counties are eligible to vote in the by-mail Special Bond Election on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Voters may view a sample ballot by visiting the Douglas County Election Commission website at https://www.votedouglascounty.com/ and clicking “View Sample Ballot” under Announcements.



Replacement Ballots to be Mailed



Voters who did not receive or made a mistake on their by-mail ballot may request a replacement to be mailed; requests must be received in writing by the voter’s county election office by Friday, September 3, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Douglas County voters may contact the Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) to request an application. Applications may be delivered to an official ballot drop box, mailed or delivered to 12220 W Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144, faxed to (402) 444-4181, or a clear picture or scan of the completed form may be emailed to early.voting@douglascounty-ne.gov. Replacement ballots may not be requested by telephone.



Returning By-Mail Ballots



All ballots for the Fremont Public Schools Bond Election must be received by the voter’s county election office, either at the office or at an official drop box, by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.



Douglas County ballot drop box locations available for this election are:



· Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road



· Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn



Voters who have returned their by-mail ballot for the Fremont Public Schools Bond Election may check its status (accepted or rejected) by visiting www.votedouglascounty.com. On the home page under Shortcuts, select “Vote Early By Mail” and then “By-Mail Ballot Status Check.” This will redirect voters to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s voter check page. Voters must provide first name, last name, and county to match the voter registration, and click “Look Up.” If the ballot was rejected, the voter should call the Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) to learn if the issue may be resolved.



