Dear Evan Hansen coming to Orpheum Theater in late December

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At the end of this month, six-time Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will take the stage at the Orpheum Theater.

The Broadway show is full of twists and turns, centering around high school student Evan Hansen and his desire to fit in.

Hansen, who has severe social anxiety, gets caught up in a misunderstanding that snowballs into a big lie.

The musical explores how we handle life when we’re at our lowest, how we grow from our mistakes, and the importance of being there for others.

“We talk a lot about, you know, the heavy aspects of the show. But it’s also very funny. So to get these big laughs, and then later in the show to hear people sniffling or wiping their tears in the audience, it just reminds me that we’re all human together in this room," said Stephen Christopher-Anthony, who stars as Evan.

The musical runs from Dec. 28 through Jan. 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit this website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.