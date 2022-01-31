Death investigation underway after body found in Benson High School parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating after a body was found in the Benson High School parking lot on the southeast part of the school.

They were called to the area by a witness who found the body around 1:15 a.m.

Officers on scene confirmed there is a death investigation underway, but additional details are limited at this time.

As soon as we learn more we'll update you on-air and online.

