Death of a cat being investigated after tossed from a car in Omaha Friday

Posted at 7:13 AM, Sep 26, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Investigators are looking for the person who threw a cat from a car at 72nd and Grover on Friday.

Several cars hit the cat.

A volunteer with Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue saw it happen and stopped to help.

The cat died on the way to Papillion Urgent Pet Care.

A reward fund for information now tops $3,000.

If you have any information, please contact Muddy Paws at 402-515-2570.

