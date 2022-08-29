Watch Now
Death-row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies in prison; he killed a farmer, then his cellmate for talking too much

Patrick Schroeder is taken from the courtroom after the hearing. Convicted murderer Patrick Schroeder appears at his death penalty hearing in front of a three-judge panel at the Johnson County Courthouse in Tecumseh, Neb., on Thursday, April 19, 2018. (Kent Sievers /Omaha World-Herald via AP, Pool)
Posted at 5:04 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 18:04:56-04

TECUMSEH, Neb (KMTV) — A Nebraska inmate on death row for killing two men in two separate murders, died Monday at the Tecumseh State Penitentiary, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

45-year-old Patrick Schroeder was originally imprisoned for life after being convicted of killing a farmer in southeast Nebraska in 2006. Then in 2017, he was convicted of killing his cellmate,Terry Berry. Schroeder said Berry was talking too much.

Schroeder told reporters at the time he believed he deserved to die for his crimes.

The cause of death has not been determined and per protocol, a grand jury will investigate the death.

There are now 11 people on Nebraska’s death row. No execution dates have been set for any of the men sentenced to death.

The last man executed in Nebraska was Carey Dean Moore in 2018.

