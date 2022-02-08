Deborah Neary seeking reelection on Nebraska State Board of Education

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Deborah Neary is running for a second term on the Nebraska State Board of Education to retain her District 8 seat.

Neary was first elected in 2018 and also serves on the Executive Committee of the board with past committee involvement including strategic planning and policy.

Beyond the scope of education, the District 8 incumbent has served as a West Omaha Rotary officer and a member of Leadership Nebraska, among other commitments to minorities and underserved populations such as foster children.

“Students need the skills, support, care, guidance, and attention, which are demonstrated by teachers each day in our public schools,” said Neary, who is running on a platform that includes addressing the teacher shortage, workforce development, school choice and health education.

