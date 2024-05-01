Debris clean-up: City of Omaha dump trucks circle Ramblewood neighborhood picking up debris

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — These trucks, music to the ears of Mark Weesner.

"The support that we had from all the volunteers and everybody, there's no way I could.... everything is cleaned up now," Weesner said.

That relief, not having to worry about a place to throw away the pile of debris he pulled from his home in Elkhorn.

Homeowners and volunteers tossing anything from wood, bricks, shingles, broken furniture, drywall, and other household debris into the trucks, free of charge.

"It's strange to look outside my house now. You know, everything looks different," Weesner said.

Elkhorn native Natalie Peterson spent her day volunteering, cleaning up and slowly dumping debris into the trucks.

"If you just picture a house kind of being scrambled up, it's every piece that you can imagine from personal belongings to just metal sheeting, parts and pieces of homes," Peterson said.

The city of Omaha has set up a drop-off site at Greenbriar Park in Elkhorn near Skyline and Park Roads. It will accept damaged appliances and tree debris.

Weesner, grateful he doesn't have to haul it alone.

"It's been nice to know that I'm just not alone during all of this," he said.

Douglas County announced that it's waiving fees for storm debris dropped off at the Pheasant Point Landfill in Bennington. House and tree debris are accepted as long as it's covered with tarp.

Washington County has three locations for tree debris, but does not have a location yet for other debris.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.