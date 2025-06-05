DECISION: 'Under the circumstances, his use of deadly force was reasonable,' Kleine said of Sgt. Ronk

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Addressing the case of Douglas County Sergeant Jessie Ronk and the death of 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Thursday, "Under the circumstances, I find his used of deadly force was reasonable under the law."

On May 22, 2025, near 48th and Pratt, Ronk approached an SUV. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said some suspects took off, but Ibrahim stayed behind - and Hanson released still photos from Ronk's body-worn camera.



Kleine said another deputy had tipped off Ronk to social media posts made by Ibrahim which regarding guns, including photos, and this was a factor.

According to Kleine, when Ibrahim got out of the SUV, he was holding a gun and Ronk issued several commands to put the gun down.

Kleine said Ibrahim got back into the SUV, and then Ronk fired four shots.

Kleine said though the autopsy is not yet complete, Ibrahim appears to have been shot twice through his shoulder and into his chest.

Whether Ronk clearly identified himself as law enforcement prior is unclear.

Evidence will be presented to a Grand Jury.

Sheriff Hanson is scheduled to address these new developments Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

