Decked out in all pink: Omaha breast cancer survivor spreads hope with house and garden year-round

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In June 2009, Karen Kruse of Omaha was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"A double mastectomy, reconstruction,16 rounds of chemo and about a year-and-a-half it took," Kruse said.

One year after her last chemo treatment she started her survivor garden.

"I was so weak for a year. I couldn't do anything and I just wanted to get out of here and so I just started tilling away and digging up and planting flowers and good enough. The next year, little bit more, a little bit more, and then realizing this is a big deal," Kruse said.

Filled with pink flowers, plants and decorations, the garden has grown over the last 12 years. She is now 13 years cancer free and said it still puts a smile on her face and hopes others feel the strength as well.

Karen Kruse Hope house lit up at night year round

"I actually had someone, who is now a good friend of mine, knock on my door, who had just been diagnosed, and said 'I've been driving past this garden for years and I was just diagnosed with breast cancer and I don't know what to do,'" Kruse said.

Flags that say "cancer survivor" and "hope" are written across the roof and it's decked out in all pink.

"Anything that is pink and bright is something that I have to plant every year," Kruse said.

But when COVID hit in March 2020, she changed the hope sign to white and added an additional ribbon to represent all cancers.

"It's not just about pink. It's not just about breast cancer — it's just about hope in general," Kruse said.

3 News Now asked her if her wardrobe is all pink as well. She said in October it is, but year-round her nails are always pink.

Hope House and Survivor Garden

"Kind of fun, but they are always pink — unless it's an Iowa State football game or basketball game, then I do change it up a bit," Kruse said.

Reflecting on her cancer journey, she said she knows why she got cancer. It's to help others now, no matter their situation or story.

"It's a house of hope, for whatever it might be that you are personally going through, or something else you might be going through, or just in general," Kruse said.

Kruse wanted to remind everyone of the importance of getting a mammogram as the first step in breast cancer awareness.

