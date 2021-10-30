Watch
Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa

Andy Manis/AP
Wisconsin's linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) and safety Collin Wilder (18) stop Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 15:40:11-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on two quarterback sneaks and threw a touchdown pass to help Wisconsin trounce No. 9 Iowa 27-7 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory.

Wisconsin forced three turnovers, produced six sacks and limited Iowa to 24 yards rushing.

The Badgers maintained control of their destiny in the Big Ten West Division race and regained possession of the Heartland Trophy that goes to the winner of this annual matchup. Iowa has lost two straight games.

