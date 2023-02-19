Defiance Harley-Davidson's Chili Cook-off raises money for Rejuvenating Women

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday some of the area's best chilis went head-to-head at Defiance Harley-Davidson's Chili Cook-off with the funds raised going to help victims of labor and sex trafficking.

The funds from the cook-off are headed to Rejuvenating Women, an organization that helps build a brighter future and safe homes for labor and sex trafficking survivors. Rejuvenating Women is based in Omaha and organizers said the timing of the fundraiser couldn't have been better.

“Most non-profits like ours are needing extra funding because people give at the end of the year and this is in the beginning of the year, in the first quarter, it’s fabulous,” said Julie Shrader, CEO and founder of Rejuvenating Women. “The donations coming in will be applied to the adult women’s house and to the kid’s house we are planning on purchasing. It’ll be the only one of its kind in the state of Nebraska.”

Defiance Harley-Davidson raised $5,000 for Rejuvenating Women.

If you missed Saturday’s cook-off but still want to support the organization, you can find more ways to help on their website rejuvenatingwomen.org.

