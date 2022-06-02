Delay in yard waste pickup for some Omaha neighborhoods

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday the City of Omaha announced that yard waste collection would be delayed for some neighborhoods.

SEE THE PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

"The Public Works Department, Environmental Quality Division, announces that due to an unforeseen staffing shortage areas normally collected on Thursday and Friday will not have yardwaste collected. FCC Environmental Services will be focusing on collecting these areas on Monday June 6th. There will likely be delays next week for yardwaste collection for each service area.

Residents are asked to make sure that carts and properly prepared yardwaste bags are set out by 6 AM on their scheduled day of collection. If materials are not collected in their area residents should leave any uncollected materials at their set out location. FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska will be returning to areas of known misses the following day or later in the week. Residents also are advised to look towards the local news media for any updates.

Missed garbage and recycling collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00PM on the scheduled collection day.

Citizens may sign up for e-mail notification of impending solid waste collection holidays or service delays related to weather by going to join.wasteline.org. The Solidwaste website is www.wasteline.org and the Facebook presence is www.facebook.com/wasteline.

