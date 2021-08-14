Watch
Democrat DeJear to seek Iowa governorship in 2022

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. On Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, the voting rights advocate announced she will seek the state's governorship in 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Deidre DeJear
Posted at 1:06 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 14:06:03-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voting rights advocate Deidre DeJear has announced she is running for governor.

The 35-year-old Democrat gained attention in 2018 when she became the first Black candidate in Iowa to win a statewide primary election ahead of her unsuccessful campaign for secretary of state.

DeJear joins state Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo among Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds next year.

Reynolds, who has been governor since 2017, is expected to seek reelection.

