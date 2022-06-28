OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Days after the decision from the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade, protests in Omaha have not let up.

Monday evening, state and local democrats running for office joined them in the streets.

Sen. Tony Vargas, a democrat currently running for Congress, shared his plans to address abortion rights.

"I'm going to make sure we fight for reproductive freedom, we're going to codify Roe, we're gonna do everything we can to make sure that there is healthcare access for women no matter what," Vargas said.

Vargas along with democratic candidate for Douglas County attorney Dave Pantos walked with protesters. Those protesters said they'd like to see the democrats do more to uphold abortion rights moving forward.

"I don't think they're doing enough, I don't think they're being loud enough," Jolene Sequenzia, a protester said.

Protester Brittany Buckingham said protests for abortion rights in Omaha and across the country have had a major turnout.

"I think they realize that we're not going to be silenced so someone has to be listening and they have to be doing something at this point," Buckingham said.

Vargas said the abortion issue is nonpartisan.

"I hope that every single party right now is trying to stand up for women no matter what your ideology because this should be and is a nonpartisan issue at the end of the day," Vargas said.

Protesters also said they'd like to see democrats do more to push people to the polls and vote.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.