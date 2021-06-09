Deputies serving warrants in Nebraska when woman was killed

WEEPING WATER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff's deputies serving arrest warrants at a house in rural Cass County were faced with a different emergency when a woman inside the house was fatally shot.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that Cass County deputies went to the house several miles southeast of Weeping Water around 9:30 p.m. Monday to serve the warrants and were trying to make contact with a person when they heard a gunshot from inside the house. Deputies then reported hearing someone call for help. Deputies rushed into the home and found a woman with a gunshot wound and attempted to save her life, but she died at the scene.

The patrol said another person was in the house at the time of the shooting.

