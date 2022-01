OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department announced Tuesday that Deputy Chief Gregory Gonzalez will be retiring from OPD on Jan 26.

OPD wishes Deputy Chief Gonzalez well in all future endeavors.

Gonzalez announced he is running for Douglas County Sheriff in Sept 2021.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.